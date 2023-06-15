Punjab CM holds meeting about health sector reforms

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has directed immediate measures to enhance hospital security while presiding over a meeting at his office to discuss improvements in healthcare facilities. The meeting concluded that urban dispensaries in five cities, including Lahore, should be revitalized and redesigned.

The chief minister emphasized the need for hospitals to improve their cleanliness standards and ensure the availability of essential amenities such as air conditioning, fans, and functional water coolers. Additionally, he stressed the importance of engaging private anesthesiologists in district and tehsil headquarters hospitals.

The meeting also deliberated on proposals to enhance the universal health insurance program, with participants being informed of forthcoming administrative improvements to better serve individuals in need.

During the briefing, it was revealed that 100 ambulances have been provided to primary and secondary healthcare, and an additional fleet of 112 ambulances will also be arranged. The digital system is currently being employed to monitor patients’ treatment in rural and regional hospitals. Simultaneously, efforts are underway to achieve higher-quality services at 119 rural health centers. Furthermore, disposable bed sheets for emergencies and three-colour bed sheets have been provided to district and tehsil headquarters hospitals.

Provincial Ministers Dr Javed Akram & Dr Jamal Naseer, secretary health, secretary finance, secretary C&W, CEO Punjab Health Initiative Management Company and others attended the meeting.