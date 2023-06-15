Thursday, June 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Punjab introduces online trademark filing system

Our Staff Reporter
June 15, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   The Punjab government has introduced an online trade­mark filing system to enable the companies to get intellec­tual property rights without any hassle. In this connection, Intellectual Property Organi­zation of Pakistan (IPO-Paki­stan) in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technol­ogy Board (PITB), inaugurat­ed the PITB designed e-filing system to receive intellectual property (IP) applications from IP applicants and stake­holders in a ceremony held at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) on Wednesday. The initiative will also enable some added services in ad­dition to the online filing of Trademark applications, lead­ing to cost and time savings for applicants while ensuring convenience. IPO-Pakistan DG Ms. Shazia Adnan and PITB Chairman Mr. Faisal Yousaf announced the GO-LIVE of Trademark (TM) Online Filing System with online payment facility. The ceremony was at­tended by PITB Director Mr. Syed Nayyer Ali and IPO-Pak­istan Deputy Directors Mr. Ka­shif Latif Malik and Mr. Syed Anjum Raza Bokhari. Address­ing the ceremony, Ms. Shazia Adnan remarked that IPO-Pakistan was fully committed to provision of hassle-free services to its stakeholders. She said that the digitization process involved tireless ef­forts by IT teams of IPO-Paki­stan and PITB. She stated that due to the new GO-LIVE sys­tem of online IP applications filing, the cost and time of fil­ing trademark applications would considerably decrease, benefitting the applicants. Work is also underway to digitize applications related to Copyright, Patent, Designs and Geographical Indications on similar lines, she added.

Johnny Depp selects charities for $1m he received from Amber

PITB Chairman Mr. Faisal Yousaf assured of his commit­ment to supporting IPO-Paki­stan in digitizing their service delivery processes.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1686805177.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023