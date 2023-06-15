Punjab introduces online trademark filing system

LAHORE - The Punjab government has introduced an online trade­mark filing system to enable the companies to get intellec­tual property rights without any hassle. In this connection, Intellectual Property Organi­zation of Pakistan (IPO-Paki­stan) in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technol­ogy Board (PITB), inaugurat­ed the PITB designed e-filing system to receive intellectual property (IP) applications from IP applicants and stake­holders in a ceremony held at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) on Wednesday. The initiative will also enable some added services in ad­dition to the online filing of Trademark applications, lead­ing to cost and time savings for applicants while ensuring convenience. IPO-Pakistan DG Ms. Shazia Adnan and PITB Chairman Mr. Faisal Yousaf announced the GO-LIVE of Trademark (TM) Online Filing System with online payment facility. The ceremony was at­tended by PITB Director Mr. Syed Nayyer Ali and IPO-Pak­istan Deputy Directors Mr. Ka­shif Latif Malik and Mr. Syed Anjum Raza Bokhari. Address­ing the ceremony, Ms. Shazia Adnan remarked that IPO-Pakistan was fully committed to provision of hassle-free services to its stakeholders. She said that the digitization process involved tireless ef­forts by IT teams of IPO-Paki­stan and PITB. She stated that due to the new GO-LIVE sys­tem of online IP applications filing, the cost and time of fil­ing trademark applications would considerably decrease, benefitting the applicants. Work is also underway to digitize applications related to Copyright, Patent, Designs and Geographical Indications on similar lines, she added.

PITB Chairman Mr. Faisal Yousaf assured of his commit­ment to supporting IPO-Paki­stan in digitizing their service delivery processes.