Reviving Pakistan’s Economy  

I am writing to express my concern about the recent slowdown in Pakistan’s GDP growth rate. According to the latest figures, our economy grew by just 2.4% in the last fiscal year, which is well below the government’s target of 4%.

This slowdown is particularly worrying given the challenges we face as a nation. We are grappling with high inflation, a large trade deficit, and a growing population, which places increasing demands on our already strained resources.

To address these challenges, we need a strong and vibrant economy that can generate jobs, reduce poverty, and provide a better standard of living for all Pakistanis. However, the current state of our economy is simply not sufficient to meet these goals.

Therefore, I urge our policymakers to take bold and decisive action to jumpstart economic growth. This may include measures such as investing in infrastructure, promoting entrepreneurship, and creating a more business-friendly environment.

Moreover, we need to ensure that the benefits of economic growth are distributed fairly and equitably. This means investing in education, healthcare, and social welfare programmes that can help reduce poverty and inequality.

I am calling upon our policymakers to prioritise economic growth and take the necessary steps to achieve it. By working together, we can build a stronger, more prosperous Pakistan that benefits all its citizens.

FATIMA JAHANGIR,

Rawalpindi.