Sewerage water grown vegetable destroyed

GUJRANWALA - Punjab Food Authority (PFA) claimed on Wednes­day to have destroyed sew­erage water grown veg­etables over 18 kanal area of land in a nearby locality. According to PFA sources, a PFA team equipped with tractor visited the Khiyali area and destroyed sewage grown bitter gourds over 18 kanal land. The vegeta­ble was destroyed with the help of a tractor. PFA Direc­tor General Raja Jehangir Anwar said that a ban had been put on the cultivation of sewerage water grown vegetables and strict action was being taken against the farmers on violation.