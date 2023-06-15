SPCo announces its intention to sell its shareholding in SPL

ISLAMABAD-After working for 75 years in the country, Shell Petroleum Company Limited (SPCo) has announced its intention to sell its shareholding in Shell Pakistan Ltd (SPL).

To support its intention to high-grade and simplify its portfolio, Shell Petroleum Company Ltd (SPCo), a subsidiary of Shell plc, has initiated a sales process to sell its 77.42% shareholding in Shell Pakistan Ltd (SPL), including all of SPL’s downstream businesses and SPL’s 26% ownership of Pak-Arab Pipeline Company Ltd (PAPCO), said the company in an interaction with media. The board of directors of Shell Pakistan Limited (SPL) held on June 14, 2023, have been notified by the Shell Petroleum Company Limited (SPCo) of its intent to sell its shareholding in SPL,” said Shell Pakistan Limited (SPL) in its notice to Pakistan Stock Exchange.

In accordance with Section 96 of the Securities Act 2015, and clause 5.6.1(a) of the Pakistan Stock Exchange Regulations (PSX) Regulations, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of SPL in a meeting held on June 14, 2023, have been notified by the Shell Petroleum Company Limited (SPCo) of its intent to sell its shareholding in SPL. Any sale will be subject to a targeted sales process, the execution of binding documentation and receipt of applicable regulatory approvals. This announcement does not impact SPL’s current business operations, which continue. SPL remains committed to continuing to deliver safe and reliable operations for our customers and partners, said notice.

Meanwhile a press statement issued here said that Shell Petroleum Company Limited (SPCo), a subsidiary of Shell plc (Shell), has announced its intention to sell its holding in Shell Pakistan Limited (SPL), simplifying Shell’s portfolio. Shell Pakistan has been in the country for 75 years and has a substantial retail footprint and a strong lubricants business. Shell is seeing strong interest from international buyers.SPL is listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX: SHEL), and its Downstream businesses include Mobility and Lubricants.

Shell Pakistan has a strong and rich legacy with an efficient retail network strategically located over 600 sites, enjoys the highest brand share preference amongst peers, and is the number one lubricants supplier in Pakistan.

The overall business footprint in country includes the Mobility network of over 600 sites, operate approximately 10 fuel terminals and possess a single Lube Oil Blending Plant located in Keamari.