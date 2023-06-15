Tanveer for using modern technology to fully utilise minerals wealth

LAHORE - Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer chaired a meeting to re­view the organizational structure, performance, and future regulations of the Mines and Mineral Department here at Civil Secretariat on Wednes­day. Excise Minister Bilal Afzal, DG Mines Raja Mansoor and others also attended the meeting. Secretary Babar Aman Babar briefed the meeting about department’s performance and informed about the ongoing reforms, process of improve­ments in mining, and measures taken to increase revenue. During the meeting, SM Tanveer high­lighted the accomplishments of the Mines and Mineral Department and stated that it had suc­cessfully achieved Rs 12 billion revenue target for the current fiscal year. However, he added that by implementing an effective system of penalties and rewards within the department, it could aim even bigger revenue target up to Rs 40 billion per an­num. He said that Pakistan had abundant mineral resources and called for building a robust econo­my by harnessing them, adding that the depart­ment must promote the use of modern technology to fully utilize minerals wealth, besides adopting innovative approach beyond traditional methods to achieve its objectives. Meanwhile, Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC), following the pro­vincial minister’s directives, resolved all promo­tion cases and the recently promoted employees have expressed their gratitude to the minister and their Managing Director. SM Tanveer advised PSIC employees to carry out their duties with diligence and commitment.