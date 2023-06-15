Technical meeting with IMF to determine future of Pakistan’s programme: Ayesha

ISLAMABAD - Min­ister of State for Finance and Revenue Ayesha Ghous Pasha on Wednesday said that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had a virtu­al conversation with the Inter­national Monetary Fund (IMF) Mission Chief Nathan Porter, and the IMF Executive Board might meet at any time today. After technical meeting with the IMF, the things would get clear about future of the pro­gramme, she said while talking to media persons after attend­ing the Senate Standing Com­mittee on Finance and Revenue here. She said that the govern­ment had told the Fund that the purpose of the budget was to bring economic growth. The minister said in the meeting, the financial team would try to convince the IMF about the government’s strategy. She said the IMF had questioned many things and sought clarification on certain items regarding the budget.She said the fund would also hold talks with Power Di­vision and State Bank officials. The IMF will also discuss the exchange rate and policy rate with the State Bank, she added.