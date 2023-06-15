Ten ways to navigate the future

The youth of Pakistan should adapt themselves to the uncertain future ahead. The lockdown because of COVID-19 enabled us to live and work in a hybrid environment, we must look beyond what lies in front of us. The world is changing at an unprecedented pace, to say the least. The emergence of artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and computer systems, applications, and software have eased our lives. Humans must remain continuous and lifelong learners despite living amidst the processes and equipment that have been created through the miracles of modern science. This article shares ten ways the youth can continue to be learners and doers.

First, the youth should develop a habit of reading. They should read books, novels, fiction and non-fiction literature, newspapers, and magazines. The absorption of content should be a daily activity to learn something new. The broadening of the mind and the development of grey matter will help the youth to become curious and to understand how to lead their lives.

Second, the youth should develop skills while pursuing formal education. The education they acquire in schools, colleges, and universities will help them in earning a degree. A skill that they learn will facilitate them throughout their life. The youth should identify their interest and develop a skill that relates to them. For instance, a person having a flair for writing can polish his/her content writing skills. A youth who likes to study mathematics can develop accounting or finance skills.

Third, the youth should attend workshops and seminars, training sessions, and talks. They will learn from the experts and make new connections. The youth will also expose themselves to insights they cannot find in books.

Fourth, in a globally connected world, the youth should take advantage of the Internet to attend online workshops and seminars. If paying to attend is a problem, the youth can opt to attend events that are free of cost.

Fifth, the youth need to plan their life ahead of them. They cannot live wondering what to do in life. This is the era of fast-paced action. They should know what they want to do and who they want to become. The youth need to be self-aware of themselves and be clear about their life’s goals.

Sixth, the youth must find a mentor who can guide them in how to steer through life’s challenges and how to achieve their goals. This mentor can be their friend, teacher, sibling, parent, or anyone who they admire and who can give them strategic insights.

Seventh, the youth must remain curious. Life-long learning refers to keeping an open mind to absorb information. Being curious means having a desire to learn, explore and understand.

Eighth, the youth should know how to use technology and digital resources. They must leverage technology including websites, Android and iOS applications, and online databases, to expand their knowledge.

Ninth, the youth can and should begin a weekly blog or vlog to share their insights and ideas with the world. They must find a niche that relates to their interest and begin the blog or vlog. All they need is an idea to talk about. If the topic is interesting, the audience will follow.

Tenth, the youth have to give something back to society in the form of providing guidance and mentorship to those who need it, addressing social issues, supporting local businesses, advocating for a cause, and sharing their expertise.