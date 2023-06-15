Thursday, June 15, 2023
The environmental threats of jets and aeroplanes  

June 15, 2023
I want to shed light on an often-ignored issue when discussing environmental pollution: jets and aeroplanes. While efforts are being made to reduce releases from cars and industry, it is crucial to recognise that these aircraft pose a significant threat to our environment.

Jets and aeroplanes burn large amounts of fossil fuels, resulting in large greenhouse gas emissions, including carbon dioxide (CO2). Additionally, they release nitrogen oxides (NOx), sulphur oxides (SOx), and particulate matter (PM), contributing to smog, acid rain, and respiratory problems. Aircraft contrails also trap heat in the atmosphere, impairing global warming.

We must address this issue immediately. Investment in research and development for better-optimised engines and alternative energy sources is crucial. Severe regulations and standards for the aviation industry, along with promoting bearable aviation fuels, are necessary. Exploring alternatives to air travel, such as high-speed rail, can also reduce demand.

Individuals too can make a difference by choosing direct flights and flying less frequently to reduce their carbon footprint.

To protect our environment, we must acknowledge and mitigate the environmental impact of jets and aeroplanes. Let us take collective action for a greener future.

TEHREEM SIDDIQUE,

Rawalpindi.

