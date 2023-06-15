The war in Ukraine must end

We live in a time with challenges, difficulties, war in Europe and more. Many people have lower purchasing power than before, mainly caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its direct and indirect consequences, including in the gas and electricity sector, inter alia. Europe saw higher prices and inflation first, especially impacting the middle and lower classes, but now it has spread to the whole world and is quite high up in the social and economic classes. Some companies may inflate prices more than needed to compensate for their own higher costs. In Pakistan, we have seen major price increases, which we most likely just have to get used to and live with even after the end of the sad war in Europe, hoping, though, that it will end soon, and above all, that it will not escalate and spread to more countries.

NATO requires its 31 Western member states to increase their defence budgets to at least two percent of each country’s GDP, as a minimum, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg recently said. The NATO member countries and other European countries will for many years have to assist Ukraine with reconstruction after the war and contribute with humanitarian aid and continued assistance to the millions of Ukraine refugees abroad, and repatriation expenses to those who can and want to return home. The escalating defence costs of NATO members are worrying, as also the uncompromising tone between NATO and the West, on the one hand, and Russia on the other. The relations between the two world economic powers of China and the USA must be improved and normalized.

Russia will in future depend more on China than Europe for its development. However, it is actually in Russia’s and Europe’s interest that they cooperate more closely, as I believe both had wanted from the fall of the Soviet Union in 1989/90 and at least a decade thereafter. It reflects more negatively on NATO, EU, and the West in general that such closer cooperation has not materialized, more so than it reflects negatively on Russia. Sadly, that historic opportunity was jeopardised, and Russia’s way towards democratisation has been halted, and in certain ways, it has gone back to its world views before the Russian Revolution in 1917 and practices in the difficult Joseph Stalin decades that followed. The West should remember that the Soviet Union was crucial in the Allied Forces’ war and victory over Nazi Germany, 1939-1945. The losses of the Soviet Union in people and material were enormous, but the West doesn’t quite honour its role, painting itself as the crucial, almost sole, victor.

Currently, in the Russian war in Ukraine, it is NATO’s and the West’s main goal to prevent Russia from victory. This seems to be paramount and one could say that Ukraine is used to make this happen. True, it is also in Ukraine’s own interest to defend itself, as made clear in official policies and shown in opinion polls. Currently, Ukraine tries to take back land, including the provinces in the east of the country, and Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014; it is Russia’s Black Sea access point and the place for the country’s southern marine forces.

The other and largest marine bases are in Murmansk on the Barents Sea in the far north-west of the country, not far from its 1,340 km borders with Finland and about 200 km with Norway. To the south of Finland, near the Baltic States, lays St. Petersburg (called Leningrad from 1924-1991), Russia’s second city and window to the West. It could be mentioned that Norway was a founding member of NATO in 1949 while Finland only joined on 4 April this year, as a consequence of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; neighbouring Sweden’s membership application is being held back by Turkey and Hungary, but it is likely to be approved soon. It should be noted that many Swedes are not at all happy about the land becoming a NATO member, ending the country’s about two hundred years of neutrality and nonalignment, which allowed it to be an independent and respected peace activist worldwide. The country has not been militarily occupied since 1523. Sweden was the homeland of the legendary UN Secretary-General from 1953-1961, Dag Hammarskjöld, who perished in an aeroplane crash in Southern Africa en route to cease-fire negotiations in the Congo Crisis.

Most political and military experts seem not to fear that the Russian war in Ukraine will spread to other countries, except for Belarus, which is already on Russia’s side. Many ordinary people harbour greater worries, although not talked much about in public debates, also lacking substantive facts. However, Research Professor Julie Wilhelmsen, head of the Russia and Asia Department at the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs (NUPI), recently expressed serious worries about the way the war goes and its possible escalation and spread. At the same time, she stressed that we must not have a too dark view of the future. She also said that NATO should take a few steps back and reconsider in more sober ways its massive, quite aggressive strategies.

NATO member countries and the West have supported Ukraine with weapons, equipment, logistics, training, and indeed funds to continue its defence war against Russia’s invasion. Currently, Ukraine is even trying to take back Russian-acquired territory. If the West had not supported Ukraine, it is likely that the war would have ended long ago, and Russia probably had expected it to be easy to occupy key areas when the invasion began on 24 February 2022. However, nobody knows how soon the war could have ended and if Ukraine would have remained a viable and independent land afterwards. Today, though, the West has clear responsibility for the war continuing with high numbers of military and civilian casualties and destruction of buildings and infrastructure.

It is true that Russia began the war, and therefore it can end it. But it is also a Western propagandistic way of formulating how the war can come to an end. At this stage, it cannot be done by one party and all borders returned to before the war, even before 2008 and 204. It seems clear that Ukraine, with the West, will not at all accept any Russian forms of territorial acquisitions, and thus also not willing to begin peace talks, negotiations and settlements. Russia on its side cannot accept total humiliation. I referred to Julie Wilhelmsen above and the worries she expressed about the worsening of the situation, notably the escalation and expansion of the war rather than bringing it to an end.

The three parties, Russia, Ukraine and the West all have a responsibility to do their best to begin talks, hold peace negotiations, end the war, and begin the complicated rebuilding of peace and cooperation. If anyone of the parties has hidden agendas for continuing the war, these must be revealed, not just speculated about. It must also be realized that after the war is over, the parties will have to cooperate. I cannot imagine Russia not cooperating with Europe, and certainly, it will also cooperate with China, Central Asia, and so on, even with Ukraine. NATO and the West must take new steps to reshape the world’s largest defence alliance. If not earlier, then the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on 11-12 July this summer, should be a good opportunity for talks to begin. For humanitarian, political, economic, cultural and other reasons, the war in Ukraine must be brought to an end soonest. It should never have started.