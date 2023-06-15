Three killed as truck overturns on motorbike

SHEIKHUPURA - A truck overturned on a motorcycle at Manga railway level crossings, leaving three people including two women dead and injuring to another.
According to police, a rashly driven truck laden with chaff overturned on a motorcycle near Sacha Sauda due to over-speeding.
As a result of which, four people who were riding a motorcycle buried under the load of truck. On information, Rescue-1122 teams rushed to the spot and retrieved the victims from the truck. However, Irshad Bibi (60), Rani Bibi (45) and Waqas (22) were found dead while 18-year-old Kashif was found injured.