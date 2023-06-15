Thursday, June 15, 2023
Three killed as truck overturns on motorbike

June 15, 2023
SHEIKHUPURA   -   A truck overturned on a mo­torcycle at Manga railway level crossings, leaving three people including two women dead and injuring to another.

According to police, a rash­ly driven truck laden with chaff overturned on a motor­cycle near Sacha Sauda due to over-speeding. 

As a result of which, four people who were riding a motorcycle buried under the load of truck. On information, Rescue-1122 teams rushed to the spot and retrieved the vic­tims from the truck. However, Irshad Bibi (60), Rani Bibi (45) and Waqas (22) were found dead while 18-year-old Kashif was found injured.

