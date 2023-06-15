Tribals demand to stop survey of Shandara Copper mines in Mohmand

Mohmand - Tribal elders representing the Esakhel clan held a press conference on Wednesday to voice their concerns regarding the ongoing survey of the Shandara Copper mines in the bordering areas of Tehsil Biazai, Mohmand tribal district. The elders, including Malik Zar Jan, Khan Zada, Malik Sanobar, Haji Shamoon, Haji Laieq Jan, Haji Ali Akbar, Haji Major, Zaman Khan, Hazrat Gul, Shahjehan, and others, demanded that the government and relevant authorities intervene and halt the survey.

According to the elders, the Shandara mines and reservoirs are the shared property of the Essa-khel Jarobi Darra tribe, including equal shares for widows and orphans in the area. To ensure a fair process, the Essa Khel tribe formed a 15-member committee tasked with selling the minerals in an open forum, with the contract awarded to the highest bidder in the open market. The committee was meant to consult the respective tribe on all matters related to mineral mining.

However, the local elders expressed their dissatisfaction with the committee’s actions, claiming that they had signed an agreement with a favoured company at significantly lower rates without consulting the elders of the Shandara Essa-Khel tribe. This move was deemed unjust and unacceptable by the elders.

The committee, backed by its wealth and influence in the local administration and security forces, has taken control of the copper mines and now intends to initiate the survey and initial works. In response, the Essa-khel elders have warned that they will halt any such activities in the mines. They believe that the committee has sold the tribe’s shares in the copper mines at an unreasonably low price, which is unacceptable to the entire Essa Khel clan.

Gul Marjan, a local tribal elder, highlighted the adverse consequences of the mine dispute on the villagers. He mentioned that due to the dispute, the villagers were subjected to delays of four to five hours at FC check posts, preventing them from accessing their own homes. At the same time, non-locals were allowed entry while locals faced restrictions and lengthy waits. The tribal elders cautioned that without timely intervention from the administration and security forces, there is a looming threat of a violent clash between the opposing committee and the Essa Khel tribe, potentially leading to bloodshed and a deteriorating law and order situation in the area.

In light of these issues, the tribal elders have appealed to the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Corps Commander, and the Inspector General of Frontier Corps (IGFC) to address the matter promptly and peacefully resolve the sensitive border issue. They emphasize the potential for bloodshed and a further deterioration of the law and order situation in the area if the concerns of the Essa Khel tribe are not addressed.