Two criminals killed during an alleged police encounter

BAJANPUR - Two notorious criminals were killed by the firing of their own accomplices during an exchange of fire with police at Harind Road in the premises of Dajal po­lice station on Wednesday early hours.

District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (retd) Dost Mu­hammad Khan said that Da­jal police arrested two no­torious criminals involved in different cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, dacoity cum sexual assault, and other heinous crimes were in police custody and were being taken to a place for recovery of a dead body.

In the meantime, the ac­complices of the arrested criminals started firing on the police party to get their partners released from po­lice custody.

He said that the police also retaliated in self-defense in which both arrested crimi­nals were shot and injured with the firing of their own accomplices. They were taken to the hospital where they succumbed to inju­ries, however, the criminals managed to escape from the scene by taking advantage of the darkness.

The DPO added that spe­cial teams have been formed to arrest the escaped crimi­nals and they would be be­hind the bar soon.