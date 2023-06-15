Thursday, June 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Two criminals killed during an alleged police encounter

Agencies
June 15, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

BAJANPUR   -   Two notorious criminals were killed by the firing of their own accomplices during an exchange of fire with police at Harind Road in the premises of Dajal po­lice station on Wednesday early hours.

District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (retd) Dost Mu­hammad Khan said that Da­jal police arrested two no­torious criminals involved in different cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, dacoity cum sexual assault, and other heinous crimes were in police custody and were being taken to a place for recovery of a dead body. 

In the meantime, the ac­complices of the arrested criminals started firing on the police party to get their partners released from po­lice custody.

He said that the police also retaliated in self-defense in which both arrested crimi­nals were shot and injured with the firing of their own accomplices. They were taken to the hospital where they succumbed to inju­ries, however, the criminals managed to escape from the scene by taking advantage of the darkness.

Johnny Depp selects charities for $1m he received from Amber

The DPO added that spe­cial teams have been formed to arrest the escaped crimi­nals and they would be be­hind the bar soon.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1686727043.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023