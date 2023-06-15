University of Chitral holds books fair

CHITRAL - The University of Chitral recently hosted a Book Fair in collaboration with the District Youth Office Lower Chitral and the district administration. The event aimed to promote and celebrate local literature, and it took place at the university campus. The inaugural ceremony was graced by the presence of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Anwar Akbar, who officially inaugurated the Book Fair.

The opening ceremony was attended by esteemed guests. Dr Jalib commended the organizers for their efforts and encouraged the students to take full advantage of the opportunity to promote local literature.

Jabbar Ghani, the District Youth Officer of Lower Chitral, shared that this Book Fair was part of a series of fruitful events organized in response to the directives of the Directorate of Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.