Thursday, June 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

WADA rules are followed in letter and spirit: Minister IPC 

STAFF REPORT
June 15, 2023
Sports

LAHORE -Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari has said that strict implementation of WADA rules is being ensured in Pakistan to prevent and discourage the use of prohibited drugs among athletes. He expressed these views while addressing the 18th Asia/Oceania Region Inter-Government Ministerial meeting/conference on Anti-Doping in Sports at Colombo. The meeting was held under the supervision of the World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) where ministers and representatives of 39 countries in Asia Pacific region including WADA top officials participated. The main objective of this conference was to educate sports authorities including Sports Ministers in the region about the negative effects of the use of banned body stimulants, the menace spreading like epidemic in sports. During the conference, the implementation of WADA recommendations was reviewed by the member countries. Mazari while addressing the conference said that the WADA rules have been given legal cover by the government of Pakistan while awareness about doping and anti-drugs is being highlighted among the athletes. 

Johnny Depp selects charities for $1m he received from Amber

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1686727043.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023