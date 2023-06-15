WADA rules are followed in letter and spirit: Minister IPC 

LAHORE -Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari has said that strict implementation of WADA rules is being ensured in Pakistan to prevent and discourage the use of prohibited drugs among athletes. He expressed these views while addressing the 18th Asia/Oceania Region Inter-Government Ministerial meeting/conference on Anti-Doping in Sports at Colombo. The meeting was held under the supervision of the World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) where ministers and representatives of 39 countries in Asia Pacific region including WADA top officials participated. The main objective of this conference was to educate sports authorities including Sports Ministers in the region about the negative effects of the use of banned body stimulants, the menace spreading like epidemic in sports. During the conference, the implementation of WADA recommendations was reviewed by the member countries. Mazari while addressing the conference said that the WADA rules have been given legal cover by the government of Pakistan while awareness about doping and anti-drugs is being highlighted among the athletes.