Wahab reviews law and order situation in Khanewal

KHANEWAL - Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz paid a detailed visit to Khanewal to review cattle markets, law and order situation and sports activities. Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu and DPO Rana Umar Farooq were also present. Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Wahab Riaz while addressing the meeting said that according to the policy of the Punjab government, best arrangements should be done in the temporary cattle markets for the seller and buyers. Sports activities should be started at the school level. He said that under the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, work has been started at the grassroots level for the promotion of sports in the province.