Wahab reviews law and order situation in Khanewal

KHANEWAL - Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz paid a detailed visit to Khanewal to review cattle markets, law and order situ­ation and sports activities. Deputy Commissioner Was­eem Hamid Sindhu and DPO Rana Umar Farooq were also present. Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Wahab Riaz while addressing the meet­ing said that according to the policy of the Punjab govern­ment, best arrangements should be done in the tem­porary cattle markets for the seller and buyers. Sports ac­tivities should be started at the school level. He said that under the direction of Pun­jab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, work has been start­ed at the grassroots level for the promotion of sports in the province.