Thursday, June 15, 2023
Woman abducts her own child for ransom

APP
June 15, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Kasur police have recovered an abducted teen­age chlid safely and arrested the mother and her brothers in­volved in the case. Police said here on Wednesday that one Yaseen, resident of Gaye Jamoon village, filed a complaint that his 15-year-old son Saqib was kidnapped by unidentified out­laws and demanded ransom amounting to Rs 10 million. Gandha Singh police regis­tered case and recov­ered the boy safely after 24 hours. Dur­ing investigation,the mother of abductee committed to staged the abduction of her own child with a con­nivance of her broth­ers for ransom from the family. Further investigation was un­derway.

