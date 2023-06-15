Women’s football trials under PM’s Youth Talent Hunt Program start in Swat

SWAT-Football trials for women players were held in Swat under the Prime Minister’s Youth Talent Hunt programme.

More than 100 women athletes of Swat region participated in the trials held at the ground of Swat Public School Nave Clay Junior Branch. On this occasion, PML-N Women’s Wing Provincial Vice President Shah Izzat Bibi was the chief guest. She inaugurated the official trials, along with former International Athlete and Director of Sports of Bacha Khan University Charsadda Shabana Khattak, Vice President of PML-N Women’s Department Zakia, MsShaughta, Wapda football player Muhammad Ayaz, Director of Sports Swat University Amjad Ali and other important personalities were present on the occasion.

Shabana Khattak supervised the trials in the light of the special instructions of the Prime Minister’s advisor Amir Moqam. The series of trials of various sports are going on step by step under the supervision of Special Assistant Shaza Fatima, which are being participated by a large number of players.

Speaking on the occasion, chief guest Izzat Bibi said: “It is heartening to see a large number of girls during the women’s football trials under the PM Youth Talent Hunt program. I am also grateful to government for organizing such a great event with the aim of hunting hidden talent of the country. There are 10 different women’s games and the football event is also a part of it,” she said.

“We are trying our best to ensure that the players are selected on the basis of merit in these games, so that we may get the best talent, who may represent the country at international level and win global glories for the country,” she asserted.

In the event, Shabana Khattak, Organizing Secretary of Prime Minister Talent Hunt Women’s Football Event and Director of Sports of Bacha Khan University Charsadda, distributed souvenirs among the chief guests and other participants.