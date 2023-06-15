World Bank to provide $200 million, France €180 million to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan has secured two different loans as the World Bank has approved $200 million in support of Citizen-Driven Rural Investments and Post-Floods Rehabilitation for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and France would provide €180 million soft loan for the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) projects located in Sialkot, Aarifwala, and Vehari.

As part of the program agreed with the government of Pakistan to respond to the devastating floods that hit the country in the summer of 2022 and build a climate-resilient Pakistan, the World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors approved on Tuesday $200 million in financing to strengthen state capacities to deliver basic services and climate resilient rural infrastructure in the newly merged areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including investments for post-floods rehabilitation and reconstruction.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Investment and Institutional Support Project (KPRIISP) is the first phase of a multiphase programmatic approach that aims to increase access to resilient and reliable basic services for rural households in the Newly Merged areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Under this first phase, investments will focus on strengthening state responsiveness and facilitating citizen-driven service delivery, as well as rehabilitate infrastructure affected by the devastating floods of summer 2022. “KPRIISP aims to address development gaps in rural areas that are among the poorest in the country, directly benefiting around 5.5 million people by extending public service delivery systems, investing in basic infrastructure like water supply and sanitation, and boosting agricultural productivity and livelihood opportunities,” said Najy Benhassine, World Bank Country Director for Pakistan. “It will also support post-floods reconstruction and rehabilitation, while strengthening resilience to such climate-related shocks, particularly in the Newly Merged Districts of the Province.”

The project will support the extension of state systems to deliver public services in the Newly Merged Districts as well as investments in critical and basic rural infrastructure. It will also support emergency reconstruction and rehabilitation of flood protection infrastructure damaged by the 2022 floods. Infrastructure investments in water supply and sanitation, rural roads, agriculture, and irrigation will be done in a way to strengthen climate-resilience, in the face of increasing frequency and severity of extreme weather events in Pakistan. “In addition to investments in critical infrastructure, this new project will provide conditional grants to village councils to finance local infrastructure priorities in line with community preferences and women’s priorities,” said Anna O’Donnell, Task Team Leader of the project. “It will also ensure that communities are involved in participatory planning, budgeting, monitoring, and improving social accountability systems, while focusing on institutional strengthening and capacity building of village councils.”

Dr Kazim Niaz, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs (MoEA), Nicolas Galey, Ambassador of France, and Philippe Steinmetz, Country Director of the French Development Agency (AFD), signed the Credit Facility Agreement worth €180 million to finance the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) Transmission Lines and Grid stations projects located in Vehari, Aarifwala and Sialkot.

This loan will support the NTDC in its transmission mandate to provide reliable and efficient power supply in major cities of Punjab. The funding will also help enhance the transmission of efficient power distribution in Pakistan. Such benefits will contribute to improving affordability and scaling up the energy supply. Since most of the power generation in Pakistan is through the hydel sources, hence the projects will help mitigate impacts of climate change through transmission of green energy, in line with the policies of the Government of Pakistan and its commitment to fight climate change. It is also part of the pledge and commitments announced by France at the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan in Geneva on January 9, 2023. The Republic of France, through the French Development Agency, is providing technical and financial support in several sectors such as energy, water and sanitation, urban development, and cultural heritage. The French loan will support NTDC in the components of the projects including: Construction of a new 220kV substation and 50km of new 220kV transmission lines to be connected to it in Aarifwala, which will be connected to the MEPCO grid. In Vehari, the existing 220kV substation will be upgraded to 500kV level and 48km of new 500kV transmission lines connected to it. The enhanced capacity of substation will add to the MEPCO grid. In Sialkot, construction of a new 500kV substation and 55km transmission lines connection will take place with the help of this project. The new substation will be connected to the GEPCO grid.