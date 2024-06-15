Saturday, June 15, 2024
34th National Games winners honored with cash incentives

June 15, 2024
PESHAWAR   -    On the special directives of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, the Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with the collaboration of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association, honoured the medal winners in 34th National Games held last year in Quetta and distributed Rs. 6.3 million among them. A ceremony in this regard was held at Sports Arena here Friday in which Additional Director General Miss Rashida Ghaznavi was the chief guest who distributed cash incentives of Rs. 300,000 to gold medal winners, Rs. 200,000 to silver medalists and Rs. 100,000 to bronze medalists. It is worth mentioning here that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa athletes, both male and female, got 49 medals including four gold medals, one each in badminton and judo and two-gold medals in sailing. Director Sports Azizullah, Secretary KP Badminton Association Amjad Khan, Assistant Director of Sports Amjad Iqbal, Coaches and other personalities were present on the occasion.

