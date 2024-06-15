A Plea for Peace

As I write this letter, my heart is heavy with sorrow. I implore Narendra Modi to reflect on the devastating consequences of his actions. His third term as India’s Prime Minister has ushered in an era of authoritarian rule, perpetuating a toxic Hindutva ideology that threatens democracy and regional peace.

The media, once a beacon of truth, now cowers under Modi’s grip, silenced by his oppressive regime. Journalists who dare to speak out are harassed, arrested, and branded terrorists. The BBC office raid and the arrests of Fahad Shah and Sajad Gul are stark reminders of the dangers of seeking truth.

Modi’s disinformation campaign, exposed by the EU DisinfoLab, has global implications, targeting Pakistan and promoting hatred. The Kashmir dispute remains unresolved, with draconian laws enabling human rights atrocities. Pakistan suffers at the hands of India’s state-sponsored terrorism, perpetuating a cycle of violence.

I beg Modi’s government to: Repeal Article 370 and resolve the Kashmir dispute through dialogue. Disband terrorist organizations operating from Indian soil. Establish a truth and reconciliation commission to investigate human rights violations. Engage in people-to-people diplomacy to foster peace.

The international community must hold Modi accountable for his actions. India’s erosion of journalistic integrity and independence is a warning sign for global democracy and freedom of expression.

I plead for peace, for an end to the hostility and violence that has ravaged our region for decades. Let us work together to build a brighter future, free from the shackles of hatred and fear.

AYESHA IQBAL,

Lahore.