Achakzai to hold talks with PML-N, PPP

Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Chairman Mahmood Khan Achakzai expressed his willingness to hold talks with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

Earlier, PTI chose Achakzai to spearhead negotiations through the opposition alliance's platform, Tehreek-e-Tahafuz Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP).

"Pakistan needs a strong army," Achakzai stated clarifying that his movement is not against the military. "We have raised the banner for the supremacy of democracy and the Constitution."

Achakzai warned, "If Zardari and Nawaz Sharif do not join us, a time will come when they will not be able to step out of their homes."

He stressed the growing public frustration over the rising cost of living, noting, "People are angry. They are struggling to make ends meet."

PkMAP chief has full authority from PTI to lead talks with the government on issues such as the release of jailed leaders and workers, electoral transparency, and the constitutional roles of the judiciary, parliament, and other state institutions.

PTI's political leadership will also participate in the negotiations with the government.