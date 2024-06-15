Saturday, June 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

ANF seizes 1784 kg drugs; arrests 8 accused

APP
June 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI    -    Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting nine operations across the country managed to recover over 1784 kg drugs and arrested eight accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday. He informed that in two operations conducted at Peshawar Airport, 4.6 kg ice and 99 grams hashish were recovered from two passengers going to Qatar. 1501 kg opium and 93 kg ice were recovered from the Chagai and Chaman areas of Balochistan in two operations. 87.6 kg opium and 80.4 kg hashish were recovered from a vehicle intercepted near M-1 Islamabad while an accused was arrested during the operation. 9.5 kg hashish and 1.5 kg weed were recovered from the Malir area. In operations conducted near two different universities in Peshawar, 6 kg hashish was recovered and 4 accused were sent behind bars. 150 grams of cocaine was recovered from an accused arrested near the Kakpul area in Islamabad.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1718416138.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024