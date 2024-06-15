Better Late

The 40 standing committees of the Parliament have finally been constituted after an unconstitutional delay. Parliamentary Committees are required to be established within 30 days of the election for the Prime Minister. The house, as divided as it was, took longer than usual, resulting in some initial legislation proceeding without expert input from non-existent committees. Now that the committees are constituted, the legislative process will be smoother, and debates can be more effective. The coalition partners of the government, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Mutahidda Qomi Movement (MQM), are now in a better position to practice their roles as the government’s allies and support arms.

Parliament’s routine function is incomplete without the standing committees, the specialized groups within the house that advise the government on their respective areas of focus, such as the National Accounts Committee. The opposition’s objections to unfair allocation have been resolved now that the committee leadership has been decided. Although it was embarrassing that laws were passed in the absence of committees, moving forward, the Parliament must ensure that committees are fully involved and their input incorporated in legislative debates and finalizing law drafts.

The PML-N’s struggle with legislation in the past two months can be attributed to the absence of standing committees, which have the power to advocate for the direction of legislation. In Pakistan, the role of Parliamentary Committees may not be as pronounced as it is in the United States, but law-making is handicapped without their advisory role. With the committees now in place, the formation of the government is complete. The budget has already been presented, and the government has a vision to bring back economic stability and drive progress in legislation and policies.