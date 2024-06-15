Budget and Jungle

After the constitution of the National Economic Council (NEC), its reviews and approvals reveal a persistent issue: a deficit economy. Low budgets and high expenditures are recurring problems in this country. Ahead of the 13th summit of the NEC, the premier and his delegation visited China to enhance diplomatic ties and discuss the CPEC project. Many people are skeptical about this urgent and unexpected visit, especially given the IMF-dictated budget policies and planning for the imminent new fiscal year.

This visit reminds us of the story of the Jungle of Venezuela: “There used to be a deep and divided jungle, with some territories under the control of lions and others under wolves. Some kingdoms were prosperous, while others were unhappy and dangerous.

Among these kingdoms was one fraught with difficulties—no green pastures for grazing, no lakes to quench thirst, carnivores on a safari of herbivores, and the latter running from the harsh realities of jungle laws, catastrophes, harsh weather, and lack of resources. Any animal who demanded rights vanished into the deep forest. The whole kingdom had a sole owner, an old wolf. During the jungle’s annual calculation and prediction, some animals suggested the kingdom might be at a huge loss. Carnivores ate more than herbivores, took advantage of the situation, and blamed herbivores for the loss.

Unexpectedly, one day the king went to the prosperous dominion of a lion for an agreement: ‘Give me some workers and wealth for my region. I want to sow new pastures for my sheep to graze and build roads for my sheep to walk on, and many other projects. In return, I will give you some part of the yield every year for a certain period.’ The agreement created doubt among the kingdom’s animals, who said to each other, ‘Carnivores made an agreement in favor of herbivores; hard to swallow.’” Truth is stranger than fiction.

MUHAMMAD ALI JAMALI,

Nawabshah.