City managers finalise plan regarding Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD - Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa presided over a meeting held to finalize arrangements regarding Eid-ul-Adha.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Senior officers of CDA, ICT and Islamabad Police. Deputy Commissioner Islamabad will supervise all the arrangements of Eid-ul-Adha.

A controlroom has been established in Islamabad Safe City to monitor the special operation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. This controlroom will work under the supervision of DIG Operations and Deputy Commissioner. Special security arrangements have been made at all mosques, Imambargahs, markets, important buildings and public places in line with directions of Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa. The meeting was informed that the leaves of officers and officials of Sanitation Directorate have been canceled to make the special cleanliness operation successful.

Apart from the CDA officers, the Assistant Commissioners will also supervise this special operation. The meeting was informed that more than 2500 personnel will participate in the special cleaning operation. The meeting was briefed that more than 200 vehicles will be used in the special cleaning operation, including tractor trolleys, garbage compactors, scoop lifters, truck dumpers, front loaders, dozers including shovels etc. The meeting was further informed that the city has been divided into five (05) zones to ensure cleanliness. Zone one includes sector F-5, F-6, Blue Area and Saidpur while Zone II includes Faisal Masjid, Sector E-7, F-7, F-8 and G-8. Similarly, Zone III includes Sector F-10, F-11, Golra Sharif, G-9, G-10, G-11 while Zone IV includes sector H-8, H-9, H-10, H-11, I-8, I-9, I-10, I-11. Similarly, Zone V includes areas of Highway, Model Village Humak, Shahzad Town, Rawal Town, Margalla Town.

Each zone will be supervised by the chief sanitary inspector while the sanitary inspectors and supervisors will perform their services in the sectors. It was informed in the meeting that special steps have been taken in collect and dispose off remains of sacrificial animals from the rural areas of Islamabad. More than 103 ditches have been dug at 56 different places to dispose of the remains sacrificial animal. Bio-degradable bags are also being distributed free of cost in urban and rural areas of Islamabad on Eid-ul-Adha, in which animal waste will be disposed of. The CDA administration has appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the Sanitation staff and place the waste and remains of the sacrificial animals at the places where these were slaughtered, so that the Sanitation staff can pick it up immediately. The CDA administration further appealed to the citizens that they should not throw remains and wastes of animals in drains, forests, etc. and should not put it in garbage bins and garbage trolleys or skips, otherwise legal action will be taken for violation. Moreover, wastes of sacrificial animals from private housing societies will be destroyed on scientific basis with the liaison of management committees.

A central controlroom has been set up in Islamabad Safe City Sector H-11, to monitor the operation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. Similarly, two emergency centers have also been established at G-6/1-4 located at the main office of the Sanitation Directorate and Fire Headquarters G-7/4 located at the Transport Section. It should be noted that citizens can also contact sanitation helpline number 1334 or 9213908 and telephone number 9203216, 9211555, 9223171, regarding sanitation or to pick up garbage etc. Similarly, you can also send your messages to the number 03355001213 through What’s App Message or SMS.

Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that the desired results can be achieved only with the cooperation of the citizens and the implementation of the given instructions.