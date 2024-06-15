CJP Isa says court reporting is a challenging task

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa said on Friday the culture of mudslinging could not be completely eradicated but it could certainly be reduced.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of the Supreme Court Press Association, CJ Isa said judicial reporting was a very challenging task.

The chief justice administered the oath to the new members. Justices Athar Minallah, Jamal Khan Mandokhail, and Naeem Akhtar Afghan also participated in the ceremony.

The chief justice said he and his mother, Saeeda Qazi Isa, used to write articles years ago. In those days, writing involved a lot of research, he said. "It has become very easy to say whatever comes to mind now," the top judge lamented.

The chief justice said that he compiled media rules and published them in the form of a book.

He noted that the Zulfikar Ali Bhutto case had been decided, so now opinions can be formed about it. The Lahore High Court wrote 627 paragraphs and the Supreme Court wrote 963 paragraphs in judgements in the Bhutto case, he added.