CM Maryam visits Sahiwal hospital after fire killed 13 children

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Friday reached Sahiwal to share the grief with the bereaved families of 13 children who died in Sahiwal Teaching Hospital due to negligence of hospital staff. The chief minister expressed severe anger and indignation over the MS, AMS and admin officer of the hospital, and directed to take an immediate departmental action against them. She also directed to award exemplary punishments to the real perpetrators of the crime after conducting a thorough inquiry into the incident. The chief minister offered condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the affected families. She separately inquired about details of the tragedy from the parents. “I share the grief of the children’s parents, I have come to express my heart-felt condolences and sympathies with the bereaved parents and their families,” said the chief minister while extending them her sincere apologies over this act of criminal negligence by the authorities concerned.

She added, “We can’t bring back the small flowers that have scattered, God willing, we are doing our best not to let such an incident happen again.”

She was briefed that a girl’s mother got admitted to PIC due to heart attack after hearing about the tragedy. The chief minister got depressed and worried after hearing the children’s parents. A girl, Aafia’s father Muhammad Ali said:”State is like a mother, justice is expected.” He complained to Madam Chief Minister, “After the tragedy, the police baton charged, and the guard pushed his old mother.”

The CM got very angry over the behavior of hospital guards towards the patients and their attendants. She directed DPO Sahiwal to conduct an inquiry into complaints of taking money by the security guards from patients’ attendants. She also directed a complete security audit of all hospitals in the province.