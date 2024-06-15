DC holds meeting on monsoon preparedness

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Deputy Commissioner of Dera Ismail Khan Mansoor Arshad on Friday directed the relevant authorities to take all necessary measures to protect lives of people during upcoming monsoon season.

He was chairing a meeting in the Deputy Commissioner Office which was held to discuss preparations for upcoming season of monsoon.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief, Assistant Commissioners, representatives of relevant departments including Health Department, Education, Police, Local Government, TMAs, Water and Sanitation Services (WSSC), Livestock, Rescue 1122, Social Welfare and other related departments participated in the meeting.

Chairing the meeting, DC directed the relevant departments to work in cohesion and develop a liaison to avoid losses during monsoon season. He said, “Protecting lives and properties of people is among responsibilities of government and added that resources would be used to avoid losses during monsoon.”

During the meeting, a briefing was given regarding the measures taken by the relevant departments to deal with the monsoon and flood situation, on which, the DC directed all relevant officers to prepare their emergency plans before the rains and share these plans with the DC office to create a comprehensive contingency plan outlining the responsibilities of each department. He directed the officers of WSSC and TMA to make all efforts to improve the sanitation situation as well as improve the drainage system.

On the occasion, he stressed that the mistakes made in 2022 floods should never be repeated; it was necessary to adopt a better strategy now and finalise all the measures to provide protection to the people.