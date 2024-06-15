Saturday, June 15, 2024
DIG HQs meets families of martyrs

Our Staff Reporter
June 15, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Headquarters Syed Mustafa Tanveer met with the families of martyrs at the Police Lines here on Friday. SP Headquarters Hakim Khan was also present on the occasion. DIG Headquarters Syed Mustafa Tanveer listened to the issues of the martyrs’ families and assured them of their full cooperation. He distributed eid gifts among the families and children of the martyrs on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha and invited them to a grand feast on Eid. On this occasion, DIG Headquarters directed police officers to provide free admission to the martyrs’ children in the summer school. DIG Headquarters said that officers of Islamabad Police sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. Islamabad Police has never forgotten the sacrifices of its martyrs. Living nations never forget the sacrifices of their martyrs.

The brave sons who sacrificed their lives for the peace of the country are a proud asset of Islamabad Police.

Because of the sacrifices of these martyrs, we sleep peacefully, he added.

