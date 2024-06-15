DIG Ops Islamabad holds meeting with Investigation Wing

ISLAMABAD - DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza held a meeting with the officers of the Investigation Wing on Friday. The meeting was attended by SSP Investigation Hassan Jahangir Wattoo, SP Investigation, DSP Property, Incharge ARDU, and Incharge AVLU.

During the meeting, DIG Islamabad issued directives to the officers to ensure the arrest of missing members of criminal gangs and to compile data of accused released in property cases over the past three months. He further directed that the released accused in property cases should be monitored, and if they commit any other crime, they should be immediately arrested.

He also directed, to ensure the arrests of accused involved in car and motorcycle thefts, and also ensure the arrest of wanted proclaimed offenders. He said that, the performance reports of investigation officers should be made to assess their performance and the 24-hour performance of each investigation officer should be checked. He emphasized that the protection of citizens’ lives and property is our top priority, and any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated.