Saturday, June 15, 2024
Dr Yousaf’s book termed significant milestone for research, culture

Our Staff Reporter
June 15, 2024
Islamabad

ISLAMABAD    -   The book “Handbook of research on deconstructing culture and Communication in the Global South,” edited by renowned researcher, teacher, and media scholar Dr Muhammad Yousaf Bashir, was introduced at a ceremony held at Qasim Ali Shah Foundation. 

Speaking at the event, Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat stated that Dr Muhammad Yousaf Bashir has preserved the cultural history of the Global South through this book. Such research work should be encouraged in every possible way. 

Professor Dr Shahid Munir, Chairperson of the Punjab Higher Education Commission, praised Dr Muhammad Yousaf’s creative work in his speech and described the book as an important document and milestone for teachers and students in the Global South. 

Prof Dr Noshina Saleem, Director of the Institute of Communication, expressed her pride in having the author among her students. Kashif Manzoor, Director General of Public Libraries, commended Professor Dr Muhammad Yousaf Bashir’s efforts, noting that many problems could be solved through such initiatives. Professor Dr Zahid Bilal emphasised the need to reconnect with our culture and values.

Writer of the book Dr Muhammad Yousaf explained that the book attempts to summarize the knowledge created and compiled in countries other than the West. Mirza Muhammad Yaseen Baig remarked that such books help in understanding the local landscape. Among other speakers, Dr Mubeena Iftikhar mentioned her journey towards a PhD and how Dr Muhammad Yousaf transformed her life. Dr Murtaza Ashiq stated that this book would serve as a reference for teachers and students in Pakistan.

Our Staff Reporter

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1718416138.jpg

