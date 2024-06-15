Education ministry to start advance learner course for ICT colleges

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has announced to start advanced learner course for Grades 9, 10, 11, and 12 students to ensure a smooth transition and a strong foundation for new students of Islamabad Colleges.

According to the Education Ministry, this program will run for the whole month of July. Sharing the key highlights of the programme, the ministry said that the best teachers have been identified for English, Maths, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

Additional salary for teaching faculty has also been finalized for this purpose. “Our commitment is to provide the best academic ecosystem for our students. we are leaving no stone unturned to ensure our students receive the best possible support and resources to excel in their academic journey”, the ministry said. The ministry is also inviting students from private schools to join this exciting initiative.

FDE primary school students to receive track suits

Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has announced that every primary school student under the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) will receive a tracksuit in the coming session.

According to the Education Ministry, it aims to encourage students to engage in sports activities, promoting healthy bodies and minds. “We want our young students to feel like sportspersons, developing a love for physical activity that will last a lifetime.” Sharing the key highlights, the ministry said that every primary school student under FDE will receive a tracksuit. The students will be encouraged to engage in sports activities for healthy bodies and minds.

Similarly, the ministry will be promoting a love for physical activity from a young age. “We believe that every child deserves the opportunity to develop their physical skills and build a strong foundation for a healthy lifestyle. This initiative is a step towards nurturing a love for sports and physical activity among our young students,” the ministry stated.

Federal govt abrogate ‘B-Form’ requirement for school admissions

The federal government has abolished the mandatory ‘B-Form’ requirement for admissions to federal government schools on Friday. According to private news channel, Secretary of Education Mohiuddin Wani said that the ‘B- Form’ requirement had disproportionately affected vulnerable populations. “Our aim is to ensure that every child has access to quality education,” he added. He further said that the move aims to increase school enrollment and reduce the number of out-of-school children. All children residing in Islamabad, regardless of their documentation status, will be eligible for admission to government schools.