Saturday, June 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

FDE primary school students to receive track suits

Agencies
June 15, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

ISLAMABAD   -    Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has announced that every primary school student under the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) will receive a tracksuit in the coming session. According to the Education Ministry, it aims to encourage students to engage in sports activities, promoting healthy bodies and minds. “We want our young students to feel like sportspersons, developing a love for physical activity that will last a lifetime”. Sharing the key highlights, the ministry said that every primary school student under FDE will receive a tracksuit. The students will be encouraged to engage in sports activities for healthy bodies and minds. Similarly, the ministry will be promoting a love for physical activity from a young age.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1718416138.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024