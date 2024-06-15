FIA seizes 2000 kg of prohibited Monosodium Glutamate

KARACHI - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) successfully conducted an operation in the Jodia Bazar area, seizing a large quantity of the prohibited substance Monosodium Glutamate (Ajinomoto). According to the FIA spokesperson, the agency’s State Bank Circle Karachi had received credible information that individuals in the Jodia Bazar area were engaged in the sale and purchase of the banned substance Monosodium Glutamate, which is prohibited under court orders and listed in the negative list of IPO No. 44.

After receiving information, the FIA team raided two warehouses and a shop, recovering a total of 2000 kg of smuggled Monosodium Glutamate valued at approximately Rs 3 million. Fazlur Rehman, the owner of the warehouse, has been arrested under the Pakistan Customs Act, and an investigation is underway.