Saturday, June 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

FIA seizes 2000 kg of prohibited Monosodium Glutamate

APP
June 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) successfully conducted an operation in the Jodia Bazar area, seizing a large quantity of the prohibited substance Monosodium Glutamate (Ajinomoto). According to the FIA spokesperson, the agency’s State Bank Circle Karachi had received credible information that individuals in the Jodia Bazar area were engaged in the sale and purchase of the banned substance Monosodium Glutamate, which is prohibited under court orders and listed in the negative list of IPO No. 44.

After receiving information, the FIA team raided two warehouses and a shop, recovering a total of 2000 kg of smuggled Monosodium Glutamate valued at approximately Rs 3 million. Fazlur Rehman, the owner of the warehouse, has been arrested under the Pakistan Customs Act, and an investigation is underway.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1718416138.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024