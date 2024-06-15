Gold rates up by Rs800 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of per tola of 24 karat gold increased by Rs800 and was sold at Rs241,500 on Friday against its sale at Rs240,700 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs686 to Rs207,047 from Rs206,361, whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs189, 973 from Rs189,165, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. Per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs2,750 and Rs2,357.68, respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $8 to $2,323 from $2,315, the association reported.