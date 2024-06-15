Saturday, June 15, 2024
Hajj sermon: Muslims urged to forge unity

Web Desk
3:12 PM | June 15, 2024
Sheikh Dr. Maher Al Muaiqly delivered the Hajj sermon at Masjid-e-Nimra on Saturday, urging Ummah to forge unity and cohesion among their ranks.

Hundreds of thousands of Muslim pilgrims from around the world converged at Maidan-e-Arafat on Saturday to perform the Rukn-e-Azam of Hajj “Waqoof-e-Arafat” which marks climax of the Hajj.

Worshippers from all over the world climed the rocky, 70-metre (230-feet) hill, about 20 kilometres (12 miles) from Makkah, where the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) given his last sermon. 

The desert summer heat is expected to hit 43 degrees Celsius (109.4 degrees Fahrenheit), creating challenges especially among the elderly during a day of prayer.

While delivering the sermon at  Masjid-e-Nimra today, Imam Sheikh Dr. Maher Al Muaiqly called Muslims to forge unity, saying it would “surely lead to salvation of the Ummah in addition to averting any discords or divisions”.

“The combination of the testimony that only Allah is to be worshipped, along with the testimony that Muhammad (PBUH ) is Allah’s messenger.”

“Muslims should exhibit best of the manners as only those who will have good manners will be close to the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) on the day of judgment”.

He said Allah has ordered Muslims to keep praying and paying zakat to the needy people.

