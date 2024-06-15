Saturday, June 15, 2024
Health insurance for 5,000 journalists on cards: Tarar
Web Desk
1:10 AM | June 15, 2024
Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar announced that health insurance for 5,000 journalists will be ensured in the first phase.

While addressing the media at the press club, Tarar stated that the government is committed to the welfare of journalists. He underlined the need to work together to serve the country. He also asserted the government's belief in freedom of expression while stopping misinformation.


Tarar highlighted that everyone must play a part in ending fake. He mentioned that a long meeting with journalists will be held soon saying that his doors are always open for them.

Furthermore, Atta Tarar said that the government will ensure a minimum wage of Rs 37,000. 

