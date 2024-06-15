Saturday, June 15, 2024
HU, Metrix Pakistan organise career development workshop

Our Staff Reporter
June 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Mansehra   -   Metrix Pakistan, in collaboration with Hazara University Mansehra, organized a one-day workshop on career development at the Education Hall of Hazara University Mansehra.

The event brought together a diverse community of students from the University of Haripur, Abbottabad University, UET Mardan, GIK Institute Swabi, FAST Peshawar, Jinnah College Mansehra, and other colleges. Speakers included Dr. Ilyas Khan, PhD Education, University of Leicester, UK, and Chairperson of the Department of Education at Hazara University Mansehra. Dr. Khan shared his expertise in education and provided valuable insights on career enhancement.

Mohib Malik, Director of Metrix Pakistan, spoke about the organization’s commitment to providing platforms for individuals to explore their career potential, gain valuable knowledge, and develop skills to succeed in their fields. He also announced the upcoming Metrix Pakistan Tech Summit at the varsity, which will bring together industry experts, thought leaders, and innovators to share insights and showcase cutting-edge technologies.

Ateeq ur Rehman, Head of Event Management at Metrix Pakistan, and Abdullah Bilal, Head of Teams at Metrix Pakistan, shared their insights on career discovery and development. The workshop provided attendees with valuable knowledge and skills to succeed in their chosen fields.

The event concluded with the distribution of certificates to attendees, recognizing their participation and newfound knowledge.

