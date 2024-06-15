Improving Access to Protection Services

In the heart of Sindh, amidst the serene landscapes of Larkana, Dadu, and Khairpur districts, the International Rescue Committee, with support from the International Organization for Migration (IOM), initiated a crucial project aimed at fostering resilience and safeguarding vulnerable communities. Spanning 15 villages across these districts, the project prioritized enhancing protection services and community capacities. This effort is not solely about addressing immediate concerns but about laying the foundation for sustainable empowerment and safety.

At the core of this endeavor was a multi-faceted strategy designed to enhance access to specialized protection services and strengthen community-level capacities through the establishment of Community-based Protection Committees (CbPCs). These committees serve as vital conduits, fostering robust linkages between communities and various relevant government entities and service providers. Recognizing the intricate support network required, partnerships were forged with entities such as the Social Welfare Department, Women Development Department, Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal, and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), among others.

Central to this initiative were the principles of inclusivity and agency. By empowering communities to actively engage in protection monitoring and the development of community-level systems, a paradigm shift towards proactive safeguarding was envisioned. Protection Risk Assessments conducted at the village level led to tailored action plans, addressing a spectrum of issues ranging from child protection to access to basic services.

Moreover, the project extended beyond assessment and planning, delving into tangible support mechanisms for those in need. Flood-affected individuals with specific protection needs were not left to navigate the complexities alone; instead, they were offered assistance through provisions such as legal aid, identity documentation, and essential supplies. The provision of Disability Certificates, Birth Registration Certificates, and a range of mobility aids underscored a commitment to holistic support. Critical to the success of such endeavors was the cultivation of expertise among stakeholders and service providers. Through targeted capacity-building initiatives, including workshops and training sessions, a cadre of individuals equipped with the knowledge and skills required for effective protection case management was developed. This investment in human capital served as a cornerstone for sustained impact and resilience within communities.

Furthermore, the establishment of a robust referral mechanism, supported by a comprehensive referral directory, ensured the smooth and sustainable transition of individuals in need to appropriate services. By disseminating these directories across key locations and service providers’ offices, accessibility and awareness were amplified, fostering a culture of responsive support. At the heart of the project’s ethos was the recognition that protection extends beyond immediate interventions; it encompasses a spectrum of socio-economic factors. Hence, the formulation of Community Action Plans went beyond reactive measures, addressing systemic issues such as domestic violence, early child marriage, and access to education and healthcare. Through collaborative efforts, these plans serve as blueprints for sustainable change, addressing root causes and fostering community resilience.

Moreover, community engagement was not confined to the dissemination of information; it was a dynamic process empowering individuals to assert their rights and navigate complex systems. Community sessions focused on topics ranging from women and child rights to mental health and psychosocial support served as catalysts for dialogue and empowerment. By bridging the gap between communities and service providers, these sessions laid the groundwork for enduring partnerships and mutual understanding. As we reflect on the strides made, it becomes evident that the path to protection is not linear; it is fraught with challenges and complexities. Yet, through collaborative endeavors and unwavering commitment, tangible progress is within reach. The IRC-IOM initiative stands as a beacon of hope, illuminating a path towards a future where communities are not merely recipients of protection but active agents in their own resilience.

The journey towards enhanced protection has been arduous yet imperative. By fortifying access to specialized services, nurturing community capacities, and fostering robust partnerships, we have paved the way for a future where safety is not a luxury but a fundamental right.

Shabnam Baloch

The writer is Country Director at the International Rescue Committee Pakistan.