Imran’s audio not leaked from SC: Justice Isa

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa Friday said that the audio allegedly featuring Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan was not leaked from the Supreme Court.

The CJP made the remarks during the oath-taking ceremony of Press Association of Supreme Court (PAS) and assured that he had thoroughly investigated the matter with the court staff on this matter.

On this occasion, the CJP also discussed the Zulfikar Ali Bhutto revision case, saying that comments on it can be made after the verdict. He highlighted the extensive nature of judgments, mentioning that while the Lahore High Court’s judgment is on 627 paragraphs, the Supreme Court’s majority judgment consists of 963 paragraphs.

During the ceremony, Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa also shed light on the extensive nature of judicial reporting, acknowledging its challenging nature. He remarked on the significant differences between the Lahore High Court’s judgment, consisting of 627 paragraphs, and the Supreme Court’s majority judgment, encompassing 963 paragraphs. However, he admitted to not having reviewed the judgment personally.

The CJP emphasized the importance of responsible judicial reporting, highlighting the challenges of accurately conveying complex legal matters. He encouraged journalists to conduct thorough research before reporting. He remarked that sometimes, judicial reporting mentions past contexts that they had forgotten. He added that he also used to write many years ago and to write well, it is necessary to read.

Justice Isa mentioned that his mother, Saeeda Qazi Isa, also used to write articles and in those days, writing involved a lot of research. He added that nowadays, it has become very easy; just pick up the phone and say whatever you want. He remarked that the culture of abuse cannot end today but can certainly be reduced. He was the first to compile media laws and publish them in the form of a book.

Justice Athar Minullah questioned the fuss over the alleged leak, stating that the hearing was open and therefore, there was nothing wrong with the audio being leaked.

Justice Jamal Mandukhel of the Supreme Court highlighted the positive outcomes from recent discussions aimed at resolving political tensions. He reiterated that the suggestions they put forward to the PTI founding chairman have led to positive developments, suggesting a hopeful path forward for resolving Pakistan’s political and economic challenges.