In Senate, JUI-F calls for ensuring civilian supremacy

ISLAMABAD - The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Friday in the Senate called for ensuring civilian supremacy, adding that political parties were blamed for all the wrong reasons.

Taking part in discussion on the Finance Bill 2024-25, the parliamentary leader of JUI-F in the house Maulana Attaur Rehman said the civilian government was helpless. He added that all the key decisions on foreign policy, internal security and economy were being taken by someone else. The JUI-F leader said that February 8 polls were a fraud, adding that people were brought to the parliament on the basis of pick and choose. “It is not the parliament that represents people,” he said.

He went on to say that the 96-member Senate was still incomplete while the senate standing committees had been formed. He explained that the elections of the upper house of the parliament in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had not been held till yet. He said nobody agreed to lend money to Pakistan unless an army general was part of the official delegation “as they know with whom real power rests with.” “Pakistan cannot make progress without civilian supremacy,” he said. PML-N Senator Saadia Abbasi speaking on her turn said that since 2018, Pakistan has had seven finance ministers. She questioned how there would be consistency in policies of a country where seven finance ministers served during the last six years. “Some of these were called as blue-eyed boys of IMF and some were not but none of them could sustain his position,” she said. She emphasized all of them had a “myopic” view that people didn’t pay taxes, hence the country was not progressing. As a result, they burdened the people with imposition of more taxes, she added.

Senator Abbasi said that none of these finance ministers ever gave a programme for formulating policies that could take the country out of its innumerable problems and could have a meaningful impact on the lives of the people. She underlined that the auditor general office in its recent report had pointed out that wasteful expenditures, non-compliance with the rule of law, non-adherence to rules and ad-hocism were the main problems of Pakistan’s governance. She questioned why any government did not take notice of these issues. She said that the vision of all finance ministers was regressive taxation and burdening people with imposition of import duties, higher sales taxes, and cess and levies on utilities but they never talked about controlling expenditures or increasing revenues. She added that a country that had three or four pivots of powers couldn’t move forward. She concluded that the government should tell its vision on how to improve the governance, make reforms and decrease the burden of ever-increasing inflation and unemployment on the masses.