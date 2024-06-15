Iranian envoy visits KP-BoIT

Peshawar - The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Pakistan, Dr. Reza Amiri Moghadam, paid a special visit to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (KP-BoIT) in Peshawar, and held an interactive session with board and government officials and business associations during the KP-Iran Investment Dialogue.

Representatives from TDAP, KPEZDMC, SIDB, Industries Department, and various business associations including SCCI, APCEA, Honey Associations, Furniture Associations, Gems & Jewelry Association, APMIA, Livestock Associations, and Tourism Company were present.

During the session, board officials and the Iranian Ambassador discussed potential business opportunities and explored the rich cultural and historic aspects that bind the two nations together. Director of Business Facilitation Iqbal Sarwar presented the vision, mission, and role of KP-BoIT, while board member Shahid Shinwari invited the Iranian diplomat and business community to participate in KP-BoIT’s International Investment & Trade Expo in Islamabad this September.

The Iranian Ambassador engaged in a constructive dialogue with key stakeholders from various business associations and government officials. Discussions focused on fostering stronger economic ties, exploring investment opportunities, enhancing bilateral trade, and improving border trade between Iran and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Secretary Industries/CEO KP-BoIT Zulfiqar Ali Shah highlighted the historic, cultural, and trade relationships with Iran. He suggested that trade issues faced by both sides be shared with the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to initiate necessary actions at national and regional levels.

Business chambers and associations proposed exchange visits of business delegations and organizing expos, seminars, or webinars to showcase investment opportunities on both sides. KP-BoIT officials extended gratitude to the Iranian Ambassador for the visit and valuable discussions. They also expressed condolences for the recent helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Iranian President, Foreign Minister, and other team members.

Upon the Ambassador’s arrival, board members Shahid Shinwari and Dr. Mohsin presented him with a bouquet, traditional pagri, and a souvenir on behalf of KP-BoIT.