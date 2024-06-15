K-Electric asks Sindh govt to clear Rs1.7b dues

KARACHI - K-Electric, city’s solder power provider, has warned Sindh government of electricity suspension in case of failure to pay the pending dues.

In a letter to Sindh chief secretary and secretary energy, K-Electric has demanded payment of Rs1.7 bln withheld dues from the Sindh government.

The letter has a list of 64 defaulter departments of the Sindh government. The government has been urged to clear the dues else the electricity supply will be disconnected.

It is to be noted that Sindh government and K-Electric reached an agreement on the clearance of dues and current bills in 2019.