Kamber police arrest two drug dealers

LARKANA - On the instructions of SSP Qamber Shahdadkot Muhammad Kaleem Malik, the police cracked down on drug dealers and claimed to have arrested two suspects including a drug dealer and recovered one and a half kilos of hashish. In this regard, Sub-Inspector Zakir Hussain Sandano of Qamber City police station arrested drug dealer Zeeshan Soho and recovered 1500 grams of hashish from his possession. SHO Qamber City, acting on a tip-off arrested Zubair Mitlu, wanted accused in the threatening case.