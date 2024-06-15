Saturday, June 15, 2024
Kamber police arrest two drug dealers

June 15, 2024
LARKANA   -   On the instructions of SSP Qamber Shahdadkot Muhammad Kaleem Malik, the police cracked down on drug dealers and claimed to have arrested two suspects including a drug dealer and recovered one and a half kilos of hashish.  In this regard, Sub-Inspector Zakir Hussain Sandano of Qamber City police station arrested drug dealer Zeeshan Soho and recovered 1500 grams of hashish from his possession. SHO Qamber City, acting on a tip-off arrested Zubair Mitlu, wanted accused in the threatening case.

