Karbala in Chandka Medical College

First Medical University of Larkana, named after the renowned democratic leader Benazir Bhutto, is facing highly serious issues. Among them, the lack of basic facilities needs urgent solutions. Founded by the paragon of democracy, Mr. Bhutto, the university is devoid of even the most basic amenities. In the 21st century, it is almost impossible to imagine a university where drinking water is not available.

It has been more than a month since the drinking water machines have been out of order on the university campus, including all departments, the academic block, and the central library. Despite persistent complaints, the principal, registrar, and other authorities have not given any affirmative response. The absence of drinking water, especially in the scorching heat of Larkana, is a serious issue. Through this letter, I request the authorities in general, and Mr. Bilawal Bhutto in particular, to resolve our issues as soon as possible. Failure to do so will be a serious question mark on the leadership of Mr. Bhutto.

SAHAB KHAN,

Larkana.