Saturday, June 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Karbala in Chandka Medical College

June 15, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

First Medical University of Larkana, named after the renowned democratic leader Benazir Bhutto, is facing highly serious issues. Among them, the lack of basic facilities needs urgent solutions. Founded by the paragon of democracy, Mr. Bhutto, the university is devoid of even the most basic amenities. In the 21st century, it is almost impossible to imagine a university where drinking water is not available.

It has been more than a month since the drinking water machines have been out of order on the university campus, including all departments, the academic block, and the central library. Despite persistent complaints, the principal, registrar, and other authorities have not given any affirmative response. The absence of drinking water, especially in the scorching heat of Larkana, is a serious issue. Through this letter, I request the authorities in general, and Mr. Bilawal Bhutto in particular, to resolve our issues as soon as possible. Failure to do so will be a serious question mark on the leadership of Mr. Bhutto.

Punjab govt to ensure tight security on Eid days

SAHAB KHAN,

Larkana.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1718416138.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024