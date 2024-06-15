Saturday, June 15, 2024
LDA teams seal two dozen properties for non-payment of commercial fees

Our Staff Reporter
June 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   Lahore Development Authority (LDA) teams have conducted operations against commercialization fee defaulters and illegal constructions. LDA teams sealed two dozen properties for non-payment of commercial fees in Gulshan Ravi and Allama Iqbal Town. These operations were conducted under the supervision of Chief Town Planner AsadUl Zaman. Director Town Planning One Ayesha Mutahir took action against commercialization fee defaulters in Gulshan Ravi and sealed ten properties. Similarly, Director Town Planning II Naveed Bhatti conducted operations in various blocks of Allama Iqbal Town and sealed 13 properties.

The sealed properties included grocery shops, sanitary stores, electric stores, milk shops, property offices, catering centers, paan shops, steel workshops, private offices, and other properties. These properties had outstanding dues of millions of rupees in commercialization fees. Multiple notices had been issued to these properties prior to the operation. Meanwhile, LDA teams demolished four illegal constructions in Johar Town, WAPDA Town, Lahore Avenue, and the Military Accounts Scheme. Illegal constructions on plot number 26/7 in the Military Accounts Cooperative Housing Scheme were demolished. Plot number 46 in Lahore Avenue, plot number 72, Block D-2 in WAPDA Town, and plot number 185, Block A-2 in Johar Town were also demolished.

 The operation was conducted by Director Town Planning IV Ali Nusrat. Police and LDA enforcement squads participated in the operation.

Our Staff Reporter

