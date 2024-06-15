Met Office forecast rainfall in country from June 18

has forecast rainfall in parts of the country from June 18th as moist currents from Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate in upper/central parts of the country.

It was drizzling in some parts of Karachi with partly cloudy weather as forecast a hot and humid weather during the next 24 hours.

Maximum temperature in the city is likely to reach to 37 Celsius with ratio of humidity recorded 72 percent.

Southwestern winds blowing with 10 to 16 kilometers speed today.

A Shallow westerly wave likely to approach western parts of the country. Under the influence of this weather system thunderstorm-rain is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from 18th June to 22nd June with occasional gaps. Few heavy falls are also likely in Kashmir during the period.

Rainfall is also expected in Islamabad/Rawalpindi and various districts of Punjab from 18th June to 22nd June with occasional gaps.

Rain-wind/thundershower/dust storm is expected in Bahawalpur and other districts of southern Punjab from 20th to 22nd June.

Dust storm/thunderstorm with rain is expected in Balochistan’s Quetta, Zhob, Kohlu, Musakhel, Loralai, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Dera Bugti and Barkhan from 20th to 22nd June.

Dust storm/gusty winds with isolated rain-thunderstorm is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore and Larkana districts of Sindh on 21st and 22nd June.