MPAs discuss public issues, development projects with CM Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met members of Punjab Assembly from different districts of the province to have first-hand knowledge of public issues and development needs in their respective constituencies. Madam chief minister briefed the visiting MPAs that upgradation of primary health centers across Punjab was in final stages of completion. She told them that she was monitoring the health affairs day in and day out and the government was expanding the scope of projects like Field Hospital and Clinic on Wheels. The visiting public representatives appreciated the Field Hospital and Clinic on Wheels projects, and paid tribute to Madam chief minister for different public welfare projects in the first 100 days of her government. They acknowledgedthat people were getting relief at their doorsteps with Field Hospital and Clinic on Wheels projects. Saud Majeed, MPAs Malik Khalid Mahmood and Adnan Afzal Chattha were among those who met. Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik was also present.