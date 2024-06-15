Saturday, June 15, 2024
MPs body approves 3 judges elevation to SC

Monitoring Desk
June 15, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The Parliamentary Committee on the Appointment of Judges on Friday approved the names of judges proposed by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) for elevation to the Supreme Court. According to the details, the judges approved by the committee for elevation to the apex court included Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmad Khan, Chief Justice Sindh High Court Justice Aqeel Ahmad Abbasi and Lahore High Court Justice Shahid Bilal. Last week, the JCP had sent the names of three high court judges to be considered for elevation to the SC for final approval by the Parliamentary committee. The names, recommended for appointment to vacant SC seats, were proposed during a meeting of the Judicial Commission held under chairmanship of Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa, said sources. CJP Isa had, last month, convened the JCP meeting for deliberations over the appointment of three judges in the SC. The JCP was constituted under the 18th Constitutional Amendment mandated to appoint judges in the superior judiciary.

